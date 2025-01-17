Xavier Musketeers face the Butler Bulldogs on 5-game skid

Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 2-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-12, 0-6 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 2-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-12, 0-6 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier comes into the matchup against Butler as losers of five straight games.

The Musketeers have gone 4-5 in home games. Xavier has a 4-8 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 against Big East opponents. Butler is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Xavier averages 53.2 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 59.9 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Musketeers.

Karsyn Norman is averaging 3.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 49.5 points, 24.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

