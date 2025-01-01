Xavier hosts DePaul after Allen’s 24-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (6-9, 1-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-8, 0-2 Big East) Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (6-9, 1-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-8, 0-2 Big East)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Xavier after Jorie Allen scored 24 points in DePaul’s 78-59 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Musketeers have gone 4-3 at home. Xavier is ninth in the Big East with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Loren Christie averaging 4.2.

The Blue Demons have gone 1-1 against Big East opponents. DePaul is second in the Big East with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 3.3.

Xavier is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.3% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 64.7 points per game, 0.8 more than the 63.9 Xavier gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christie is shooting 50.5% and averaging 10.7 points for the Musketeers.

Taylor Johnson-Matthews averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 24.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.