Wyoming visits UNLV after Agbim’s 26-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (9-9, 2-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-7, 5-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits UNLV after Obi Agbim scored 26 points in Wyoming’s 79-63 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Rebels are 8-1 in home games. UNLV is ninth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Jeremiah Cherry leads the Rebels with 5.3 boards.

The Cowboys are 2-5 in MWC play. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Jordan Nesbitt averaging 7.2.

UNLV’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Cowboys match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Rebels.

Nesbitt is averaging 8.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

