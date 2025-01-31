Wyoming visits Gwath and San Diego State

Wyoming Cowboys (11-10, 4-6 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-5, 7-3 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-10, 4-6 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-5, 7-3 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Wyoming after Magoon Gwath scored 24 points in San Diego State’s 71-68 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs have gone 7-3 in home games. San Diego State averages 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 4-6 against MWC opponents. Wyoming has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming scores 6.2 more points per game (69.2) than San Diego State allows (63.0).

The Aztecs and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Coleman-Jones is averaging 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Obi Agbim is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

