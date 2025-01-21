Wyoming takes on UNLV following Agbim’s 26-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (9-9, 2-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-7, 5-2 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (9-9, 2-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-7, 5-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on UNLV after Obi Agbim scored 26 points in Wyoming’s 79-63 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Rebels are 8-1 on their home court. UNLV is sixth in the MWC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 7.0.

The Cowboys are 2-5 in MWC play. Wyoming has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNLV averages 71.7 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 71.6 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 69.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 70.4 UNLV gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 41.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Rebels.

Agbim is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 18.8 points and 3.2 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.