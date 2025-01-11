Wyoming hosts Quezada and San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (13-4, 2-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (8-7, 2-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (13-4, 2-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (8-7, 2-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces Wyoming after Adryana Quezada scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 81-62 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-1 at home. Wyoming is fifth in the MWC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Allyson Fertig averaging 5.6.

The Aztecs are 2-2 against MWC opponents.

Wyoming averages 64.8 points, 5.4 more per game than the 59.4 San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 11.9 more points per game (71.4) than Wyoming gives up (59.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fertig is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.2 points for the Aztecs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.