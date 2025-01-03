Wyatt leads Austin Peay against North Florida after 20-point game

North Florida Ospreys (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (5-7, 0-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (5-7, 0-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts North Florida after Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 72-58 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Governors are 2-2 on their home court. Austin Peay gives up 67.9 points and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 0-1 against ASUN opponents. North Florida allows 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

Austin Peay’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game North Florida allows. North Florida averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Ospreys match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Governors.

Jazmine Spencer is scoring 10.6 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.