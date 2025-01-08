Wright’s 25 lead Valparaiso past Indiana State 98-95 in OT

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — All Wright led Valparaiso with 25 points and Tyler Schmidt hit the game-winning layup with 30…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — All Wright led Valparaiso with 25 points and Tyler Schmidt hit the game-winning layup with 30 seconds left in the overtime as the Beacons beat Indiana State 98-95 on Wednesday night.

Wright shot 8 of 19 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Beacons (10-6, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Cooper Schwieger added 23 points while shooting 6 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Schmidt shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 23 points.

Samage Teel led the Sycamores (9-7, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, seven assists and two steals. Jaden Daughtry added 16 points and seven rebounds for Indiana State. Kmani Doughty finished with 15 points and two steals.

Valparaiso entered halftime up 45-40. Schwieger paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Valparaiso was outscored by five points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 86-86. Darius DeAveiro paced Valparaiso with five points in the overtime.

Both teams next play Saturday. Valparaiso visits Murray State and Indiana State plays Belmont at home.

