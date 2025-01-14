Wright’s 22 lead North Texas over East Carolina 69-60

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Atin Wright’s 22 points helped North Texas defeat East Carolina 69-60 on Tuesday night. Wright added…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Atin Wright’s 22 points helped North Texas defeat East Carolina 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Wright added six rebounds for the Mean Green (12-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Brenen Lorient scored 18 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line. Moulaye Sissoko shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Pirates (9-9, 1-4) were led by RJ Felton, who posted 30 points and six rebounds. C.J. Walker added 12 points for East Carolina. Joran Riley also had six points, four assists and three steals.

Wright scored nine points in the first half and North Texas went into halftime trailing 33-27. Felton scored North Texas’ final seven points as they closed out a nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

