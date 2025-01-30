Wright State visits Youngstown State following Farmer’s 20-point performance

Wright State Raiders (11-11, 5-6 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (13-9, 7-4 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Wright State Raiders (11-11, 5-6 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (13-9, 7-4 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Wright State after EJ Farmer scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 112-63 victory over the Penn State-Shenango Nittany Lions.

The Penguins are 6-3 in home games. Youngstown State is sixth in the Horizon League with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Farmer averaging 8.4.

The Raiders have gone 5-6 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

Youngstown State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.5 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Youngstown State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Penguins. Cris Carroll is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Huibregtse is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 15 points. Brandon Noel is averaging 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.