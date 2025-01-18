Wright State visits Northern Kentucky after Huibregtse’s 31-point game

Wright State Raiders (9-10, 3-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 2…

Wright State Raiders (9-10, 3-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Northern Kentucky after Alex Huibregtse scored 31 points in Wright State’s 120-113 overtime loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Norse are 8-3 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 3-5 in Horizon League play. Wright State scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 7.4 more points per game (77.4) than Northern Kentucky gives up (70.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dilling averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Brandon Noel is averaging 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.