Wright State takes on Green Bay after Noel’s 20-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 0-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (7-8, 1-3 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -12.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Green Bay after Brandon Noel scored 20 points in Wright State’s 78-64 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Raiders are 4-1 in home games. Wright State ranks third in the Horizon League with 14.5 assists per game led by Keaton Norris averaging 4.8.

The Phoenix have gone 0-4 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay allows 81.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

Wright State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.7 per game Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Phoenix meet Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is scoring 19.3 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Raiders.

Anthony Roy is shooting 50.6% and averaging 25.7 points for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 68.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

