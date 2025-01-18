Wright State secures 78-70 victory against Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Keaton Norris scored 21 points as Wright State beat Northern Kentucky 78-70 on Saturday. Norris…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Keaton Norris scored 21 points as Wright State beat Northern Kentucky 78-70 on Saturday.

Norris also contributed five assists for the Raiders (10-10, 4-5 Horizon League). Jack Doumbia scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 15 from the field and added eight rebounds. Brandon Noel shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Trey Robinson finished with 17 points for the Norse (9-11, 4-5). Northern Kentucky also got 17 points from Josh Dilling. Keeyan Itejere also had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Both teams play Milwaukee next, Wright State at home on Wednesday and Northern Kentucky at home on Friday.

