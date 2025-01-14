Wright State plays IU Indianapolis on 9-game road skid

Wright State Raiders (4-14, 2-6 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-13, 3-5 Horizon) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (4-14, 2-6 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-13, 3-5 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will look to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Raiders take on IU Indianapolis.

The Jaguars are 3-2 on their home court. IU Indianapolis has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 2-6 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon scoring 64.2 points per game and is shooting 37.8%.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The Jaguars and Raiders face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azyah Newson-Cole is averaging 6.3 points for the Jaguars.

Claire Henson is shooting 33.7% and averaging 10.3 points for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.