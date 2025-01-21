Wright State hosts Milwaukee following Stillwell’s 26-point outing

Milwaukee Panthers (13-7, 6-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (10-10, 4-5 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (13-7, 6-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (10-10, 4-5 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Wright State after Jamichael Stillwell scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 81-79 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Raiders have gone 6-2 at home. Wright State averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 6-3 in conference play. Milwaukee averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Wright State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Milwaukee has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Milwaukee averages 78.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the 74.1 Wright State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is averaging 18.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Raiders.

Themus Fulks is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.