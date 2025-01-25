Wright State hosts Milwaukee following Buwalda’s 20-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (4-17, 1-9 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (4-16, 2-8 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Milwaukee Panthers (4-17, 1-9 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (4-16, 2-8 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Wright State after Jorey Buwalda scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 66-62 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders have gone 4-5 in home games. Wright State is 3-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 1-9 in Horizon play. Milwaukee is 0-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wright State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 61.5 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 73.2 Wright State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claire Henson is averaging 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Amaya Staton is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Panthers. Anna Lutz is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

