Wright State hosts Green Bay after Noel’s 20-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 0-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (7-8, 1-3 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Green Bay after Brandon Noel scored 20 points in Wright State’s 78-64 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Raiders are 4-1 in home games. Wright State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 0-4 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Wright State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 71.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 73.5 Wright State gives up to opponents.

The Raiders and Phoenix face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Norris is averaging 5.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders.

Anthony Roy is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 25.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 68.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

