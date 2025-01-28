Wright State faces Robert Morris, aims to end road slide

Wright State Raiders (5-16, 3-8 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (8-12, 4-7 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (5-16, 3-8 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (8-12, 4-7 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will look to end its 10-game road slide when the Raiders visit Robert Morris.

The Colonials are 4-6 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks third in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Mya Murray paces the Colonials with 5.2 boards.

The Raiders are 3-8 against Horizon opponents. Wright State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Robert Morris is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 64.3 points per game, 2.4 more than the 61.9 Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is averaging 10.8 points for the Colonials. Murray is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

Amaya Staton is averaging 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Raiders: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

