Wright State faces Northern Kentucky following Huibregtse’s 31-point showing

Wright State Raiders (9-10, 3-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 2…

Wright State Raiders (9-10, 3-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Northern Kentucky after Alex Huibregtse scored 31 points in Wright State’s 120-113 overtime loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Norse are 8-3 on their home court. Northern Kentucky has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Raiders are 3-5 against conference opponents. Wright State is third in the Horizon League scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 49.1%.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Wright State allows. Wright State has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The Norse and Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Vinson is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Norse.

Brandon Noel is shooting 55.7% and averaging 18.7 points for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.