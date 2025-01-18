Wright scores 22 for North Texas in 72-57 victory over UTSA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Atin Wright scored 22 points and North Texas beat UTSA 72-57 on Saturday night. Wright went…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Atin Wright scored 22 points and North Texas beat UTSA 72-57 on Saturday night.

Wright went 8 of 14 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Mean Green (13-4, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Moulaye Sissoko added 13 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had eight rebounds. Brenen Lorient had 13 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Tai’Reon Joseph led the way for the Roadrunners (8-9, 2-3) with 19 points. Raekwon Horton added 15 points and three steals for UTSA. Marcus Millender finished with 13 points and three steals.

North Texas took the lead with 19:00 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Wright led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 40-18 at the break. North Texas was outscored by UTSA in the second half by seven points, with Sissoko scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

