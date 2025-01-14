Wright and North Texas host East Carolina

North Texas Mean Green (11-4, 2-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-8, 1-3 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (11-4, 2-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-8, 1-3 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -3; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on East Carolina after Atin Wright scored 21 points in North Texas’ 81-59 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Pirates have gone 7-4 in home games. East Carolina has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mean Green are 2-1 against AAC opponents. North Texas ranks second in the AAC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

East Carolina scores 76.4 points, 17.7 more per game than the 58.7 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than East Carolina allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Hayes is averaging 9.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates.

Wright is averaging 13.1 points for the Mean Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

