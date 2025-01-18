Wooten leads Western Carolina against Wofford after 20-point outing

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-7, 1-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-5, 2-0 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-7, 1-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-5, 2-0 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays Wofford after Chelsea Wooten scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 82-73 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers have gone 9-0 at home. Wofford is third in the SoCon scoring 69.8 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Catamounts are 1-2 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

Wofford is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Wofford gives up.

The Terriers and Catamounts match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Helen Matthews averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

Avyonce Carter is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

