Wooley leads Kennesaw State against Sam Houston after 27-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-9, 1-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-7, 1-2 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-9, 1-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-7, 1-2 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Sam Houston after Adrian Wooley scored 27 points in Kennesaw State’s 85-69 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Owls are 7-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is sixth in college basketball with 39.2 rebounds led by Jamil Miller averaging 6.3.

The Bearkats are 1-3 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kennesaw State averages 80.3 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 77.8 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Bearkats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is shooting 38.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Owls.

Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.