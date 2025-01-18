Wooley leads Kennesaw State against Louisiana Tech after 25-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-7, 2-2 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-7, 2-2 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Louisiana Tech after Adrian Wooley scored 25 points in Kennesaw State’s 75-69 overtime win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Owls have gone 8-0 in home games. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA with 80.0 points and is shooting 42.1%.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech is sixth in the CUSA with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaden Cooper averaging 6.1.

Kennesaw State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Louisiana Tech allows to opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braedan Lue is averaging 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Owls.

Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 9.8 points and 9.4 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.