Woodward leads Colgate against Army after 25-point game

Colgate Raiders (9-12, 6-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (11-9, 5-3 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Army after Jeff Woodward scored 25 points in Colgate’s 81-77 loss to the American Eagles.

The Black Knights have gone 8-3 in home games. Army averages 15.2 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Ryan Curry with 3.9.

The Raiders are 6-2 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Army is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Parker Jones is averaging 8.4 points for the Raiders. Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

