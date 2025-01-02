Woodward has 17 in Colgate’s 71-59 victory against Army

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Woodward scored 17 points as Colgate beat Army 71-59 on Thursday night. Woodward also contributed…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Woodward scored 17 points as Colgate beat Army 71-59 on Thursday night.

Woodward also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League). Jalen Cox scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 from the field and added five assists. Chandler Baker went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Josh Scovens led the Black Knights (6-7, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, two steals and three blocks. Ryan Curry added 14 points for Army. AJ Allenspach finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Woodward led Colgate with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 38-32 at the break. Colgate pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 17 points. Cox led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

