Woods puts up 15, Tulane knocks off South Florida 73-70

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Asher Woods scored 15 points as Tulane beat South Florida 73-70 on Saturday.

Woods shot 5 for 15, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Green Wave (9-8, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Kaleb Banks scored 14 points and added three steals. Rowan Brumbaugh shot 5 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jamille Reynolds led the Bulls (9-7, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Quincy Adekokoya added 13 points for South Florida. Jimmie Williams also had nine points.

Woods scored 10 points in the first half and Tulane went into the break trailing 37-34. Banks scored Tulane’s last six points as they finished off a three-point victory.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Tulane hosts Florida Atlantic and South Florida hosts UAB.

