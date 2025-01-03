Wood and Sacred Heart host Canisius

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-11, 0-2 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-11, 0-2 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Canisius after Amelia Wood scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 78-63 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Golden Griffins are 0-5 in home games. Canisius is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Pioneers have gone 0-2 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart gives up 65.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

Canisius is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 57.0 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 70.3 Canisius gives up.

The Golden Griffins and Pioneers square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson is scoring 8.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.5 steals for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 53.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.