Wolf leads No. 20 Michigan against Northwestern after 23-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -10; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan hosts Northwestern after Danny Wolf scored 23 points in Michigan’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wolverines are 8-0 on their home court. Michigan ranks eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in Big Ten play. Northwestern is 11-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

Michigan averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 73.8 points per game, 4.7 more than the 69.1 Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Wildcats face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Nick Martinelli is shooting 51.2% and averaging 20.0 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.