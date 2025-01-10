Wolf leads Dayton against La Salle after 26-point game

La Salle Explorers (7-10, 1-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (9-6, 3-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (7-10, 1-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (9-6, 3-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces La Salle after Ivy Wolf scored 26 points in Dayton’s 67-64 win over the UMass Minutewomen.

The Flyers have gone 8-2 in home games. Dayton averages 64.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Explorers are 1-3 in A-10 play. La Salle has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Dayton’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game La Salle allows. La Salle’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (38.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arianna Smith is averaging 10.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Flyers.

Ashleigh Connor is shooting 37.7% and averaging 11.7 points for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.