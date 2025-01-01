Wolf, Dayton Flyers take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-4, 1-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (6-6, 0-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-4, 1-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (6-6, 0-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy Wolf and Dayton host Sitori Tanin and Loyola Chicago in A-10 play Thursday.

The Flyers have gone 6-2 in home games. Dayton is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ramblers are 1-1 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Dayton’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rikki Harris is averaging 7.2 points for the Flyers.

Emma Theodorsson is averaging 8.8 points for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 61.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

