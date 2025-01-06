Wolf and Michigan host No. 15 UCLA

Michigan Wolverines (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits No. 15 UCLA after Danny Wolf scored 21 points in Michigan’s 85-74 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines are 3-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCLA’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 24.9 more points per game (84.1) than UCLA gives up (59.2).

The Bruins and Wolverines face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bruins.

Vladislav Goldin is averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

