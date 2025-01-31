Wofford visits UNC Greensboro after Giles’ 23-point performance

Wofford Terriers (11-11, 5-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-8, 7-2 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wofford Terriers (11-11, 5-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-8, 7-2 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Wofford after Kenyon Giles scored 23 points in UNC Greensboro’s 70-65 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Spartans have gone 8-1 in home games. UNC Greensboro is sixth in the SoCon in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Jalen Breath leads the Spartans with 6.0 boards.

The Terriers are 5-4 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Wofford allows. Wofford averages 9.8 more points per game (74.3) than UNC Greensboro gives up (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kyler Filewich is averaging 11.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

