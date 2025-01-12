Wofford visits Furman following Anderson’s 23-point game

Wofford Terriers (8-8, 2-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-2, 2-1 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (8-8, 2-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-2, 2-1 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays Wofford after Nick Anderson scored 23 points in Furman’s 67-63 overtime win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Paladins have gone 7-0 at home. Furman is third in the SoCon scoring 78.1 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Terriers are 2-1 in SoCon play. Wofford has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Furman averages 78.1 points, 7.1 more per game than the 71.0 Wofford allows. Wofford scores 9.9 more points per game (74.8) than Furman gives up to opponents (64.9).

The Paladins and Terriers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Paladins.

Corey Tripp is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.