Wofford visits Chattanooga following Huff’s 31-point performance

Wofford Terriers (9-8, 3-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-7, 2-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Wofford Terriers (9-8, 3-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-7, 2-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces Wofford after Honor Huff scored 31 points in Chattanooga’s 91-66 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Mocs are 7-2 in home games. Chattanooga is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Terriers are 3-1 against SoCon opponents. Wofford averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Chattanooga makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Wofford has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is averaging 13.2 points for the Mocs.

Corey Tripp is averaging 13.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

