Wofford visits Brownell and Samford

Wofford Terriers (11-9, 5-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-4, 6-1 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Wofford Terriers (11-9, 5-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-4, 6-1 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Wofford after Jaden Brownell scored 20 points in Samford’s 73-69 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Samford ranks eighth in the SoCon in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Collin Holloway leads the Bulldogs with 5.6 boards.

The Terriers are 5-2 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks second in the SoCon with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 3.7.

Samford scores 84.8 points, 14.9 more per game than the 69.9 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Samford gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Brownell is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Filewich is averaging 11.2 points, 10 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Justin Bailey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.