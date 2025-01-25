Wofford visits Brownell and Samford

Wofford Terriers (11-9, 5-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-4, 6-1 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (11-9, 5-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-4, 6-1 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Wofford after Jaden Brownell scored 20 points in Samford’s 73-69 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Samford has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 5-2 in SoCon play. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Samford averages 84.8 points, 14.9 more per game than the 69.9 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Samford gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brownell is averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Trey Fort is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Tripp is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Terriers. Justin Bailey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

