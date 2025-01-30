Wofford takes on Chattanooga, looks for 8th straight victory

Chattanooga Mocs (9-9, 4-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-5, 5-0 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (9-9, 4-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-5, 5-0 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will try to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Terriers take on Chattanooga.

The Terriers are 10-0 in home games. Wofford ranks second in the SoCon in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Evangelia Paulk leads the Terriers with 8.1 boards.

The Mocs are 4-1 in SoCon play. Chattanooga averages 60.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Wofford averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 60.4 points per game, 3.6 more than the 56.8 Wofford allows to opponents.

The Terriers and Mocs square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Masingale is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.6 points. Helen Matthews is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Gianna Corbitt is averaging 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mocs. Karsen Murphy is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

