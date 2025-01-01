Wofford hosts Atwell and UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-6) at Wofford Terriers (6-7) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1.5;…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-6) at Wofford Terriers (6-7)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces Wofford after Donovan Atwell scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 105-50 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Terriers are 4-0 in home games. Wofford is ninth in the SoCon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 5.8.

The Spartans are 1-4 on the road. UNC Greensboro is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Wofford makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). UNC Greensboro averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Terriers.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.