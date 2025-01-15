Wofford faces UNC Greensboro, looks for 9th straight home win

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-5, 2-0 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-5, 2-0 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Terriers take on UNC Greensboro.

The Terriers are 8-0 on their home court. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon with 14.4 assists per game led by Molly Masingale averaging 2.5.

The Spartans are 2-0 in conference games. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon with 19.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayde Gamble averaging 3.3.

Wofford averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 4.7 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evangelia Paulk is scoring 10.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Terriers.

Gamble is shooting 47.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.