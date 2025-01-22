Wofford earns 79-68 victory against The Citadel

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Sivills scored 19 points as Wofford beat The Citadel 79-68 on Wednesday night. Sivills also…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Sivills scored 19 points as Wofford beat The Citadel 79-68 on Wednesday night.

Sivills also contributed five rebounds for the Terriers (11-9, 5-2 Southern Conference). Kyler Filewich scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Justin Bailey had 12 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Brody Fox finished with 18 points and two steals for the Bulldogs (5-13, 0-7). Cameron Glover added 17 points and Paxton Davidson finished with 16 points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ 10th in a row.

Both teams play Saturday. Wofford visits Samford and The Citadel plays Western Carolina at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

