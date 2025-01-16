Wittenberg leads Canisius against Iona after 26-point outing

Iona Gaels (6-10, 4-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-13, 1-4 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (6-10, 4-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-13, 1-4 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Iona after Franka Wittenberg scored 26 points in Canisius’ 61-55 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Golden Griffins are 0-6 on their home court. Canisius has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gaels have gone 4-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Canisius’ average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Iona gives up. Iona averages 54.0 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 67.9 Canisius allows to opponents.

The Golden Griffins and Gaels match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

Judith Gomez is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 55.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 55.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.