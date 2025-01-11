Withers puts up 19 in Bryant’s 73-53 victory over Vermont

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Connor Withers scored 19 points as Bryant beat Vermont 73-53 on Saturday night. Withers went 8…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Connor Withers scored 19 points as Bryant beat Vermont 73-53 on Saturday night.

Withers went 8 of 14 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (8-9, 2-0 America East Conference). Barry Evans added 13 points while going 5 of 7 from the field while they also had seven rebounds. Rafael Pinzon shot 5 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Shamir Bogues finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Catamounts (9-9, 2-1). Ileri Ayo-Faleye added 15 points for Vermont. Nick Fiorillo also had six points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Bryant visits Albany (NY) and Vermont hosts Binghamton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.