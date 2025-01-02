Wisne and Northern Colorado host Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (6-8) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-5) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5;…

Weber State Wildcats (6-8) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-5)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Weber State after Brock Wisne scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 82-75 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Bears have gone 5-1 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Isaiah Hawthorne leads the Bears with 5.6 boards.

The Wildcats are 1-5 on the road. Weber State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Nigel Burris averaging 5.9.

Northern Colorado averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northern Colorado allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langston Reynolds is shooting 60.3% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bears.

Blaise Threatt is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.