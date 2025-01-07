Wisconsin visits Washington following Sellers’ 24-point showing

Wisconsin Badgers (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-4, 2-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Wisconsin after Sayvia Sellers scored 24 points in Washington’s 84-75 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Huskies have gone 8-2 in home games. Washington is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Badgers are 1-3 in conference games. Wisconsin scores 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Washington scores 73.6 points, 10.5 more per game than the 63.1 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Huskies.

Serah Williams is averaging 18.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

