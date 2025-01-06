Wisconsin visits Washington following Sellers’ 24-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-4, 2-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Wisconsin after Sayvia Sellers scored 24 points in Washington’s 84-75 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Huskies have gone 8-2 at home. Washington ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Dalayah Daniels leads the Huskies with 6.9 boards.

The Badgers are 1-3 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin averages 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Washington averages 73.6 points, 10.5 more per game than the 63.1 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 6.5 more points per game (66.1) than Washington allows (59.6).

The Huskies and Badgers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Huskies.

Serah Williams is averaging 18.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

