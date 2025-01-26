Wisconsin visits No. 23 Minnesota following Williams’ 20-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-3, 5-3 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-3, 5-3 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits No. 23 Minnesota after Serah Williams scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 91-60 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Golden Gophers are 11-1 in home games. Minnesota is 13-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Badgers are 1-7 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin gives up 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Minnesota is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Wisconsin allows to opponents. Wisconsin averages 9.9 more points per game (65.6) than Minnesota gives up to opponents (55.7).

The Golden Gophers and Badgers square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 13.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 18.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Badgers. Tess Myers is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.