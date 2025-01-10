Wisconsin takes on Minnesota following Blackwell’s 21-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -13.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Minnesota after John Blackwell scored 21 points in Wisconsin’s 75-63 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Badgers are 8-1 on their home court. Wisconsin ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Blackwell averaging 7.7.

The Golden Gophers have gone 0-4 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota scores 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Wisconsin makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Minnesota averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Wisconsin allows.

The Badgers and Golden Gophers match up Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit is averaging 10.5 points for the Badgers.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 18.2 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Gophers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.