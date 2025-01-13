Wisconsin hosts Thornton and Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits Wisconsin after Bruce Thornton scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 73-71 overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Badgers are 9-1 on their home court. Wisconsin has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Buckeyes have gone 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

Wisconsin makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Ohio State averages 10.5 more points per game (81.1) than Wisconsin allows to opponents (70.6).

The Badgers and Buckeyes square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

Thornton is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.