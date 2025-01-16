Wisconsin hosts Thierry and No. 9 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Ohio State faces Wisconsin after Taylor Thierry scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 69-60 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Badgers are 7-2 in home games. Wisconsin is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is ninth in college basketball scoring 85.1 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

Wisconsin averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.9 per game Ohio State gives up. Ohio State has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronnie Porter is averaging 9.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Badgers.

Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.4 points for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 82.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

